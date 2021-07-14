Biden: Two-Path Infrastructure Deal The ‘Only Way To Get It Done’

President Biden says getting his infrastructure agenda passed on Capitol Hill through two different tracks is the “only way to get it done.” This comes after Senate Democrats unveiled a three-point-five-trillion-dollar spending package they want to approve alongside the bipartisan infrastructure agreement.

While meeting with governors and mayors at the White House, Biden said U.S. infrastructure is “far behind” compared to the rest of the world. He said it’s time to take action and not just talk.