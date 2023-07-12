Biden: Ukraine’s Future Lies With NATO

Ukraine’s future lies with NATO. That’s what President Biden declared today at the NATO summit in Lithuania alongside Ukrainian President Zelensky and other leaders.

Biden said the alliance has laid out a path for Ukraine to eventually join and the country is making progress on necessary reforms. He said the U.S. and its allies will provide support to Ukraine for as long as it takes as its war with Russia drags on.

Biden, however, has been clear that the war with Russia must end before Ukraine is welcomed into the alliance.