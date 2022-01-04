Biden Urges Concern But Not Alarm As Omicron Rises

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is urging concern but not alarm as the U.S. sets new records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggles to ease concerns about testing shortages.

Biden spoke from the White House about the surging omicron variant Tuesday ahead of a meeting with his COVID-19 response team. He is looking both to convey his administration’s urgency and also to convince wary Americans that the current surge bears little resemblance to the onset of the pandemic or last year’s deadly winter.

Biden emphasized anew that vaccines, booster shots and therapeutic drugs have mitigated the danger for the overwhelming majority of Americans who are fully vaccinated.