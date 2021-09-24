Biden Urges COVID-19 Booster Shots For Those Now Eligible

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden is urging Americans who now are eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster to go get one, and says he’ll get his own soon.

Biden’s plea comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed boosters for millions who got their last shot at least six months ago. On the list are seniors and medically vulnerable adults.

People whose jobs put them at risk of infection also qualify, after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky overruled her own advisers who balked at that broader use.