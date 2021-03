President Biden says people shouldn’t leave their communities with hopes of getting into the U.S. at the moment. This comes as the Biden administration is dealing with a wave of migrants and unaccompanied children at the border and limited space at border facilities.

Biden told A-B-C News his message for those who may consider crossing the border illegally: “Don’t come over.” He admitted a new surge of migrants there could be worse than other surges in recent years.