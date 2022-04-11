Biden Urges Modi Not To Step Up Indian Use Of Russian Oil

President Joe Biden meets virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh is center, Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is right. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has asked India’s Narendra Modi not to accelerate the buying of Russian oil as the U.S. and other nations try to cut off Moscow’s energy income following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Indian prime minister made no public commitment to refrain from Russian oil, a source of tension with the U.S. Meeting by video call, Biden on Monday told Modi that the U.S. could help India diversify its sources of energy.

Even though India receives little of its oil from Russia, it stepped up recently with a major purchase as other democracies are trying to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin for attacking Ukraine.