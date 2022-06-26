Biden Urges Western Unity On Ukraine Amid War Fatigue

Clockwise from left, Fumio Kishida (covered), Prime Minister of Japan, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of France, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden and Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom sit at the first working session in Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — President Joe Biden and Western allies at a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps say they’re intent on keeping economic fallout from the war in Ukraine from fracturing the global coalition working to punish Russia’s aggression.

Britain’s Boris Johnson warned the leaders not to give in to “fatigue” even as Russia lobbed new missiles at Kyiv. Biden says the coalition of countries can’t let Russian President Vladimir Putin play the countries off of one another and break down their resolve.

Leaders of the Group of Seven top economies opened their annual summit in Germany on Sunday. Biden also announced that G-7 nations will ban imports of Russian gold. Gold is a top Russian export.