Biden Urges Western Unity On Ukraine Amid War Fatigue

(AP) — President Joe Biden and Western allies at a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps say they’re intent on keeping economic fallout from the war in Ukraine from fracturing the global coalition working to punish Russia’s aggression.
Britain’s Boris Johnson warned the leaders not to give in to “fatigue” even as Russia lobbed new missiles at Kyiv. Biden says the coalition of countries can’t let Russian President Vladimir Putin play the countries off of one another and break down their resolve.
Leaders of the Group of Seven top economies opened their annual summit in Germany on Sunday. Biden also announced that G-7 nations will ban imports of Russian gold. Gold is a top Russian export.