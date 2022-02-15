Biden: US Has Not Verified Claim Of Russia Troop Withdrawal

In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Russian army tanks move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. In what could be another sign that the Kremlin would like to lower the temperature, Russia's Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

(AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border. Biden says an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility.

Biden made the remarks Tuesday at the White House hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday said Russia was ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues. Biden warned again that if Russia invades Ukraine the U.S. “will rally the world to oppose its aggression.”