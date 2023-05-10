Biden: US-Mexico Border Will Be ‘chaotic for a while’

Migrants walk through a barbed-wire barrier into the United States after crossing the Rio Bravo from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The U.S. is preparing for the Thursday, May 11th end of the Title 42 policy, linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants seeking asylum. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

(AP) — President Joe Biden predicts the U.S.-Mexico border will be “chaotic for a while” when pandemic-related restrictions end. He spoke Tuesday as 550 active-duty troops began arriving at the border and migrants weighed whether or when to cross. The restrictions have been in place since 2020, and allowed U.S. officials to quickly return migrants over the border. They are ending later this week and the U.S. is putting into place a set of new policies that will clamp down on illegal crossings while offering migrants a legal path to the United States if they apply online through a government app, have a sponsor and pass background checks.