Biden Visiting Storm-Ravaged Kentucky To Offer Aid, Support

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November jobs report, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is headed to Kentucky to survey damage and offer federal support for the victims of the devastating tornadoes that killed dozens and left thousands more in the region without heat, water or electricity. More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend. The storms killed at least 88 people and demolished homes, downed power lines and cut off residents from key utilities as temperatures dropped below freezing in Kentucky earlier this week. Biden will again take on his role as consoler-in-chief, as he visits Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, for a storm briefing, and Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey storm damage.

 

