Biden Visits Clinic, Celebrates COVID Shots For Kids Under 5

President Joe Biden holds a baby as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Church of the Holy Communion Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is celebrating that virtually all Americans can now get a COVID-19 shot after the authorization of vaccines for kids under 5 over the weekend.

Biden on Tuesday visited a vaccination clinic in Washington, where some of the first shots were given to what had been the last major age group ineligible for vaccines. Biden is hailing it as an important a pandemic milestone that that will support the country’s recovery.

While anyone age 6 months and up is now eligible for vaccines, the administration is cautioning that it expects the pace of shots for the youngest kids to be slower than older ones, as parents are more likely to rely on their children’s pediatricians to administer them.