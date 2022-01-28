Biden Visits Collapsed Bridge, Touts Infrastructure Law

Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed are visible as President Joe Biden visits the site where the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed are visible as President Joe Biden visits the site where the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting the collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh that fell just hours before his previously scheduled trip to promote his infrastructure package — a new law that aims to prevent just such disasters.

Biden has called frequently for more money and action to shore up and improve the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges.

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters en route to Pittsburgh that the president spoke with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey before taking off for Pennsylvania and offered federal support for the cleanup efforts.

There were no fatalities but rescuers had to form a human chain to help retrieve multiple people from a dangling bus.