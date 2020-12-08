NATIONAL

Biden Vows 100 Million Shots In First 100 Days

By 97 views
0

(AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is promising to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to 100 million people during the first three months of his incoming administration, pledging “100 million shots in the first 100 days.”

At an event from Delaware to introduce his pandemic response team on Tuesday, Biden laid out his top three priorities for the start of his new government. He repeated his previous calls for all Americans to wear masks for 100 days to prevent the spread of the virus and said he’d mandate doing so in federal buildings and on public transportation, while also making the new promise to distribute 100 million vaccines shots over the same period.

Biden Calls For Action On Virus As He Introduces Health Team

Previous article

South Padre Preparing For A Scaled-Back Spring Break

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL