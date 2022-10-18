NATIONAL

Biden Vows Abortion Legislation As Top Priority Next Year

jsalinasBy 149 views
0
President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee event, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Howard Theatre in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is promising that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law.

In a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks before the November midterms, Biden said, “If you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote.”

Democrats tried repeatedly in this Congress to enshrine abortion rights into law, only to be thwarted by GOP filibusters and the unwillingness of their own members to change the Senate’s rules. That dynamic is likely to persist no matter what happens in the November elections.

 

Raleigh To Review Steps Taken During Deadly Mass Shooting

Previous article

Man Wanted For Questioning In 4 Oklahoma Deaths Is Arrested

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL