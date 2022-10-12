Biden Vows ‘consequences’ For Saudis After OPEC+ Cuts Output

President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Biden is reevaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil producing nations last week announced it would cut oil production and as Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Biden is reevaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil producing nations last week announced it would cut oil production and as Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — President Joe Biden says there will be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia as his administration begins reevaluating the U.S. relationship with the kingdom. That’s after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production. Biden said in a CNN interview Tuesday that he was weighing action against the Saudis but declined to detail potential next steps. The OPEC+ production cut is expected to help Russia pad its coffers as it continues its nearly eight-month war in Ukraine. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California have introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.