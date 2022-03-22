Biden Warns US Companies Of Potential Russian Cyberattacks

(AP) — President Joe Biden is urging U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight. Biden cites “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Biden says they have a “patriotic obligation” to harden their systems against attack. The president’s top cybersecurity aide, Anne Neuberger, expressed frustration Monday that some critical infrastructure entities have ignored alerts from federal agencies to fix problems in software that could be exploited by Russian hackers. The federal government has been warning U.S. companies of the threats posed by Russian hackers well before the invasion of Ukraine.