Biden Warns US Democracy Threatened, But How Can He Save It?

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. The Department of Justice is prosecuting those who violently stormed the Capitol. More than 870 people have been charged and more than 400 convicted. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them. His fundamental rationale for running for president was that America’s democratic traditions were in jeopardy. Now, 20 months into his presidency, the dangers are worse, Biden’s warnings are more dire — and the limits of his own ability to fix the problem are clearer. That’s because former President Donald Trump continues to stoke the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen even though the falsehood has been rejected by dozens of courts and his own attorney general.