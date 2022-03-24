Biden, Western Allies Open 1st Of 3 Summits On Russian War

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, front right, looks toward U.S. President Joe Biden, front left, at a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

(AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Western allies have opened the first of three summits focused on increasing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine while tending to the economic and security fallout spreading across Europe and the world. Biden and the leaders of other NATO countries met at the alliance’s headquarters where they posted for a group photo memorializing the urgent gathering before retreating behind closed doors for their summit. It is expected to last several hours. In one day, Brussels is hosting an emergency NATO summit, a gathering of the Group of Seven leaders, and a summit of the 27 members of the European Union.