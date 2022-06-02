Biden WH Trying To Reinstate Airline Mask Mandate

The Biden White House is trying to reinstate the mask mandate for airplanes due to a spike in COVID cases.

Dr. Gerald Parker at Texas A&M says there has been an uptick in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. He’s not surprised cases are on the rise as summertime is hot and people flock inside to cool off. He says that’s where COVID is transmitted.

In April, a federal judge found the mask mandate was unlawful. In a filing this week, lawyers with the Justice Department argued the authority falls easily withing the jurisdiction of the CDC.