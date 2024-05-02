NATIONALTRENDING

Biden Says ‘order must prevail’ During Campus Protests Over Gaza

President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday defended the right to protest but insisted that “order must prevail” as college campuses across the country face unrest over the war in Gaza.

“Dissent is essential for democracy,” he said at the White House. “But dissent must never lead to disorder.”

The Democratic president also said the protests have not caused him to reconsider his approach to the war. Biden has occasionally criticized Israel’s conduct but continued to supply it with weapons.

Biden said the campus protests haven’t prompted him to rethink his Middle East policies, and he opposes sending in National Guard.

