Joe Biden is adding another win to his column. NBC News projects him as the winner in battleground Wisconsin, taking ten electoral votes. That gives him a total of 237 to President Trump’s 213, with 270 needed to win the race for the White House. But Trump isn’t happy. He’s demanding an immediate recount in Wisconsin, which he narrowly won in 2016. Experts say even if that happens, it’s unlikely to change the final result.