Biden, Xi clash On Taiwan But Try To ‘manage’ Differences

U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has objected to what it says is China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Xi responded that Taiwan is at the core of U.S.-China relations.

Biden said the two powers’ goal is to “manage our differences” in the competition for global influence. The nearly three-hour meeting in Indonesia on Monday came at a critical juncture for the two countries — amid increasing economic and security tensions between them.

Both men entered the highly anticipated meeting with bolstered political standing at home. Biden also objected to China’s treatment of ethnic minorities and its crackdown in Hong Kong.