Biden Zeroes In On Economic Message As Campaign Winds Down

President Joe Biden gestures as he gets into his motorcade at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Mattydale, N.Y., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Biden traveling to visit the Micron chip facility in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is focusing on economic issues as he fine-tunes his closing argument in upstate New York for voters trying to cope with raging inflation and fears of a recession heading into the Nov. 8 election.

Biden’s visit to a congressional battleground in Syracuse and then to Philadelphia on Friday are part of a strategic two-step crafted for a persistently unpopular president. The aim is to promote his administration’s accomplishments at official White House events while saving the overt campaigning for states where his political power can directly bolster Democratic candidates.

In Syracuse, Biden is showcasing a significant investment by the U.S.-based company Micron, one of the largest microchip manufacturers in the world.