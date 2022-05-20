Biden’s Approval Dips To Lowest Of Presidency: AP-NORC Poll

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 2, 2022. Biden's approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, a new poll shows, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 2, 2022. Biden's approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, a new poll shows, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

A new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party. Only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research.

Overall, only about 2 in 10 adults say the U.S. is heading in the right direction or the economy is good, both down from about 3 in 10 a month earlier. Those drops were concentrated among Democrats, with just 33% within the president’s party saying the country is headed in the right direction.