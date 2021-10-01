NATIONALTRENDING

Biden’s Approval Slumps After A Slew Of Crises: AP-NORC Poll

In this Sept. 24, 2021 photo, President Joe Biden listens during the Quad summit in the East Room of the White House. President Joe Biden's popularity has slumped — with half of Americans now approving and half disapproving of his leadership. That's according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped — with half of Americans now approving and half disapproving of his leadership. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Support for the president who pledged to bring the country together and restore competence in government has declined after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad.

Fifty percent now say they approve of Biden, while 49% disapprove. Fifty-four percent approved in August, and 59% did in July. Since July, Biden’s approval rating has dipped slightly among Democrats and among independents who don’t lean toward either party.

 

 

