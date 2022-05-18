Biden’s Burdens Grow: Sagging Global Economy Adds To US Woes

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, during a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — President Joe Biden embarks for Asia on Thursday facing a new risk for the economy at home: a global economic slowdown caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic shutting down Chinese cities and factories.

The world economy cannot any ballots in this year’s elections, but it’s a hidden force in the voting that will decide if Democrats retain control of the House and Senate. It’s one more challenge that highlights a steep climb for Biden, whose approval ratings have plunged as prices for everyday goods in the U.S. have soared.