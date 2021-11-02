NATIONAL

Biden’s Climate Plan Aims To Reduce Methane Emissions

By 41 views
0
FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well on Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. A new federal report released Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, says fossil fuel extraction from federal lands produced more than 1 billion tons (918 million metric tons) of greenhouse gases last year. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration has launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming. Methane packs a stronger short-term climate punch than even carbon dioxide.

The plan was announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The plan would tighten methane regulations for the oil and gas sector and crack down on leaks from pipelines.

A proposed rule would for the first time target emissions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, rather than focus only on new wells.

 

Leaders Vow To Protect Forests, Plug Methane Leaks At COP26

Previous article

IS Attack On Kabul Hospital Leaves 7 Dead, 16 Wounded

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL