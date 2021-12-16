NATIONAL

Biden’s Highway Safety Pick Vows To Reduce US Traffic Deaths

jsalinasBy 43 views
0
Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in Portland, Ore., how he can play video games on the vehicle's console while driving. Patton, of Portland, Ore., filed a complaint with federal regulators after discovering the feature in his new car. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to run the nation’s highway safety agency is pledging to attack a crisis of fatal car crashes by implementing safety rules to deter impaired driving. He also is promising to scrutinize fast-emerging “self-driving” technologies, such as in Tesla vehicles, that could put people at risk.

Steven Cliff, a former California pollution regulator, addressed a Senate panel Thursday. He says he’s “gravely concerned” about a rise in deaths due to reckless driving.

Cliff says if confirmed as head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, he will be fully “committed to turning this around.” He says the new infrastructure law will help by increasing NHTSA’s budget by 50%.

 

Army Vet, 3-Year-Old Among The Dead In Widespread Twisters

Previous article

Chilean Women, Wary Of Rightist, May Decide President’s Race

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL