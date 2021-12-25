Bidens Mark Christmas With Holiday Calls To Service Members

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and their new dog Commander, a purebred German shepherd puppy, meet virtually with service members around the world, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, to thank them for their service and wish them a Merry Christmas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — President Joe Biden marked his first Christmas in office by making calls to military service members stationed around the world, offering them holiday wishes and gratitude for their service and sacrifice for the nation.

Joined by his wife, Jill, and their new puppy, Commander, the president spoke via video to service members representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.

The troops were stationed at bases in Quatar, Romania, Bahrain and the U.S. The Bidens otherwise planned a relatively quiet Christmas at the White House with family.