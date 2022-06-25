Biden’s Mission In Europe: Shore Up Alliance Against Russia

President Joe Biden is escorted by Commander of the 89th airlift wing Carlos Alford as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, June 25, 2022. Biden is traveling to Germany to attend a Group of Seven summit of leaders of the world's major industrialized nations. After the meeting in the Bavarian Alps, the president will go to Madrid on June 28 to participate in a gathering of NATO member countries. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden is escorted by Commander of the 89th airlift wing Carlos Alford as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, June 25, 2022. Biden is traveling to Germany to attend a Group of Seven summit of leaders of the world's major industrialized nations. After the meeting in the Bavarian Alps, the president will go to Madrid on June 28 to participate in a gathering of NATO member countries. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming to sustain the global alliance punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as he embarks on a five-day trip to Europe. His trip comes as the four-month-old war shows no sign of abating and its aftershocks to global food and energy supplies are only deepening.

Biden first joins a meeting of the Group of Seven leading economic powers in the Bavarian Alps of Germany before traveling to Madrid for a NATO summit.

The visit comes as the global coalition bolstering Ukraine and punishing Russia for its aggression has showed signs of fraying amid skyrocketing inflation in food and energy prices caused by the conflict.