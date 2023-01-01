NATIONALTRENDING

Biden’s New Year Pitch Focuses On Benefits Of Bipartisanship

jsalinasBy 4 views
0
FILE - President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials are opening a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country later this week to talk about how the economy is benefitting from his work with Democrats and Republicans.

As part of the effort, the White House says Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky on Wednesday.

The leaders will highlight nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis in 2021. More than $1 billion of that money will be used to build a new bridge over the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky.

Historic Term Begins In Michigan As Whitmer, Others Sworn In

Previous article

Police Probe Motive In Attack On Officers Near Times Square

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL