Biden’s New Year Pitch Focuses On Benefits Of Bipartisanship

(AP) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials are opening a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country later this week to talk about how the economy is benefitting from his work with Democrats and Republicans.

As part of the effort, the White House says Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky on Wednesday.

The leaders will highlight nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis in 2021. More than $1 billion of that money will be used to build a new bridge over the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky.