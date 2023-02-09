Biden’s Oil cComments Spark Debate Over Energy Production

(AP) — President Joe Biden has sparked a firestorm by saying in his State of the Union address that the United States will need oil “for at least another decade.″

Republicans laughed at Biden’s off-the-cuff remark, which was not in his scripted speech. GOP lawmakers accuse the Democratic president of refusing to accept reality and “living in a green hallucination.″ Environmentalists support Biden, saying the U.S. needs a plan to wean itself off oil and other fossil fuels.

Biden is highlighting a landmark law that authorizes hundreds of billions of dollars to boost renewable energy such as wind and solar power and help consumers buy electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances.