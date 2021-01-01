NATIONAL

Biden’s Pick To Lead Treasury Made Over $7M In Speaking Fees

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washington bureau in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to be treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, collected more than $7 million in speaking fees in 2019 and 2020 from major financial firms and tech giants including Citi, Goldman Sachs and Google. That’s according to financial disclosure forms filed as part of her nomination. Yellen’s was one of three financial disclosures filed by Biden transition officials that were made public on Thursday by the Office of Government Ethics. Also released Thursday were disclosure forms from Biden’s choice to be secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and Biden’s pick for national intelligence director, Avril Haines.

