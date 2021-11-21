Biden’s Political Standing Fuels Democratic Worry About 2024

FILE - President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. Some Democrats have begun saying out loud what others are saying privately, that Biden’s political standing is so weak less than a year into his presidency that he may not be able to win reelection in 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE - President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. Some Democrats have begun saying out loud what others are saying privately, that Biden’s political standing is so weak less than a year into his presidency that he may not be able to win reelection in 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — Some Democrats have begun saying out loud what others are saying privately — that Joe Biden’s political standing is so weak less than a year into his presidency that he may not be able to win reelection in 2024 if he were to run again. Such anxiety-fueled parlor games are common among Washington’s political class. But this one has spread to the states and constituencies that’ll play a central role in the next presidential election. Speculation has intensified about the short list of would-be successors should Biden not seek reelection. The list is led by Vice President Kamala Harris, but includes other 2020 presidential candidates such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.