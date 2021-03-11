Biden’s Speech Goals: Mourn Loss, Urge Caution, Offer Hope

(AP) — President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward hope in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden’s aim is to usher the nation into the “next phase” of the fight against a virus that has killed more than 529,000 Americans. Biden will honor the sacrifices made by Americans over the last year but also encourage them to remain vigilant despite growing impatience to resume normal activities given the tantalizing promise of vaccines. Biden will also mourn the dead but project optimism about the future.