Biden’s Vaccine Rules To Set Off Barrage Of Legal Challenges

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the White House after visiting Brookland Middle School in northeast Washington, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Biden has encouraged every school district to promote vaccines, including with on-site clinics, to protect students as they return to school amid a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is gearing up for another major clash between federal and state rule over its sweeping new vaccine requirements that have Republican governors threatening lawsuits. Republicans swiftly denounced the mandate that could impact 100 million Americans as government overreach and vowed to sue. If they follow through, it would become another test of state power versus federal power over rules not meant to be enforced daily, but rather to have its intended effect by threat