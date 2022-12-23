NATIONAL

Bidens Visit Patients At Children’s National Hospital

First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats at Children's National Hospital in Washington, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has accompanied his wife, first lady Jill Biden, to Children’s National Hospital in Washington. On the day before Christmas weekend, they visited with patients and thanked doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital. Jill Biden also read “The Snowy Day,” an award-winning children’s book.

Jill Biden said, “Thanks for coming and listening to me read and have the president hold the book,” Joe Biden added, “That’s my job.” Jill Biden’s visit continued an 80-year annual tradition dating to Bess Truman of first ladies bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas.

