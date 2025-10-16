The Big 12 has handed down a punishment to Texas Tech and Kansas for the fallout of a dispute over fan behavior in a football game last weekend.

The conference has fined both programs 25-thousand-dollars each for the incident that was sparked by the Red Raiders’ fans tradition of throwing tortillas onto the field and a pocket knife that was allegedly thrown at a Jayhawks staffer.

This caused an argument on the field between Kansas coach Lance Leipold and Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire after the game that was followed up by negative postgame comments.