Big Cases Still Pending At U.S. Supreme Court

The nation is still waiting for some big Supreme Court decisions. Justices issued opinions Monday morning, but the long-awaited abortion decision wasn’t one of them.

A leaked draft opinion last month revealed the Court was ready to overturn Roe v. Wade and give states the authority to approve or deny abortion rights within their borders.

Other opinions expected later this month include cases involving on religious freedom, immigration, climate change, and a person’s right to carry a handgun in public.