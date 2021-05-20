Big Gaps In Vaccine Rates Across The US Worry Health Experts

People work at a mass vaccination site operated by the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. Across the Deep South, where vaccination rates are the lowest in the nation and mistrust remains high, this site, one of the largest clinics in Alabama already shut down Wednesday and others will follow in the coming weeks because demand for the shot has plunged. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

(AP) — A distinct geographic pattern has emerged in the U.S. drive to vanquish the coronavirus: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South.

Experts say the gap reflects a multitude of factors, including political leanings, religious beliefs, and education and income levels. Close to 160 million Americans — 48% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 125 million are fully vaccinated against the virus. Vermont is No. 1, with nearly 64% of its population receiving at least one dose. Mississippi is dead last at 32%.