Big Infrastructure Bill In Peril As GOP Threatens Filibuster

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. To enact President Joe Biden’s expansive domestic agenda this year, Democrats have mapped out a convoluted legislative maze. The party wants to push the new president's multitrillion-dollar plans for supercharging federal infrastructure, climate change and social programs through a Congress in which they have only paper-thin majorities. GOP opposition is certain to be solid. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. To enact President Joe Biden’s expansive domestic agenda this year, Democrats have mapped out a convoluted legislative maze. The party wants to push the new president's multitrillion-dollar plans for supercharging federal infrastructure, climate change and social programs through a Congress in which they have only paper-thin majorities. GOP opposition is certain to be solid. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(AP) — The bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden is hanging by a thread. Senators are struggling to reach a compromise over how to pay for nearly $1 trillion in public works spending. Tensions are rising as Republicans prepare to block Wednesday’s procedural vote with a filibuster, saying they need more time.

Restless Democrats say it’s time to at least start debate as talks continue. President Joe Biden says his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain economic momentum. Overall, he is seeking more than $4 trillion in new domestic outlays.