Big Money Politics

It’s not just the race for one of Texas’s two Senate seats that’s getting attention. Candidates in down-ballot races, like State Attorney General and Comptroller, have announced huge war chests.

SMU political analyst Cal Jillson says that many are gifting their campaigns millions of dollars from their own bank accounts.

The biggest self-backer is former state senator and failed gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines. He’s running for comptroller and loaned his campaign ten-million dollars of his own money.