Big Name Texas Lawyer Signs On To Represent Trump

Former President Trump has hired a Texan to be his lawyer in his legal challenge to the ruling in Colorado keeping him off the ballot for the upcoming Republican primary.

Johnathan Mitchell is the former Solicitor General of Texas and taught at the UT Law School before going into private practice. The Austin-based lawyer is best known as the architect of Texas’s controversial Heartbeat Act, which allows for bounty hunter lawsuits in connection to any abortions.

Mitchell filed a letter Thursday with the US Supreme Court saying he was now representing Trump.