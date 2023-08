Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be taking the stand for his upcoming impeachment trial. That’s according to a copy of the witness list obtained by The Dallas Morning News. His wife, State Senator Angela Paxton, is on the list too. So is the political donor whom Paxton allegedly used the power of his office to help.

None of them can be forced to testify in the trial that starts next month. Paxton has denied all wrongdoing.