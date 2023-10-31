Big-Time Cross-Border Drug Transporter Makes First U.S. Court Appearance Following Extradition From Mexico

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The head of a transnational criminal organization with transportation operations in the Rio Grande Valley has been ordered held in U.S. custody without bond. The order for 67-year-old Ricardo Berrera, a naturalized American citizen, came following his initial appearance in federal court in Houston on drug transport charges.

Federal prosecutors say Berrera’s organization, working with both the Gulf and Zetas cartels, transported narcotics into the U.S. using cloned tractor trailers appearing to represent well-known businesses.

During the investigation, authorities seized about 38 tons of marijuana. Berrera had been in Mexican custody since his arrest in Miguel Aleman about two years ago. He was extradited to the U.S. three weeks ago.