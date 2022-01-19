NATIONAL

Big Voting Bill Faces Defeat As 2 Dems Won’t Stop Filibuster

Fred Cruz
(AP) — Voting legislation that is a cornerstone of the Democratic agenda and a top priority for civil rights leaders is on track for defeat. President Joe Biden’s own party is poised to let the bill fail as two holdout senators are unwilling to change the Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster. As the Senate opened debate Tuesday, the two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, faced stark criticism from Black leaders and civil rights organizations.

 

