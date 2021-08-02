Biles Set To Return To Competition For Balance Beam Final

(AP) — Simone Biles will at last return to Olympic competition Tuesday on Day 11 of the Tokyo Games. The 2016 Olympic champion pulled out of competition a little over a week ago to focus on her mental health, but will return for the balance beam final in what will certainly be the highlight of NBC’s coverage. The men’s horizontal and parallel bars will also be decided. It will be a big night at Olympic Stadium for American hurdlers Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad. They are expected to race each other for the gold in the 400-meter hurdles.