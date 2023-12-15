TEXAS

Bill Banning DEI Initiatives At Public Universities Goes Into Effect Next Year

Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives will be banned at Texas public universities starting next year.

Texas Senate Bill Seventeen, which is dubbed the anti-DEI law, prohibits publicly funded universities from creating diversity offices and hiring employees for diversity, equity and inclusion work.

Under the new bill, which goes into effect January 1st, university leaders also can’t spend any state funds until they follow the law. Along with Florida, Texas is the second state to ban such higher education initiatives.

