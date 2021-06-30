Bill Cosby Freed From Prison, His Sex Conviction Overturned

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction. The court said Wednesday that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

(AP) — Bill Cosby has been freed from prison after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. It is a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad.”

The state Supreme Court said Wednesday that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby. The 83-year-old Cosby served nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence.