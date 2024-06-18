Bill Filed On Behalf Of Officer Wounded In Santa Fe School Shooting

Two Texas lawmakers are proposing a bill for the benefit of first responders and their families who file for federal benefits every year.

The bill from Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber would require the federal Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program to decide on claims within 270-days of the time they’re filed.

The two Republicans crafted the bill in response to former Santa Fe ISD police officer John Barnes, who was wounded in the 2018 school shooting and has been waiting since then to find out whether he qualifies for the benefit.